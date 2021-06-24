New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Industry body IAMAI on Thursday said Google India Vice President and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta has been elected as its chairman for the period 2021-23.

He succeeds Amazon Senior Vice President and India Country Manager Amit Agarwal.

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has also named Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan as Vice Chairman of the association, succeeding Yatra.com co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dhruv Shringi.

Razorpay CEO and co-founder Harshil Mathur has been elected as the Treasurer and succeeds Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet Ltd.

Talking about his appointment, Gupta said connecting over a billion Indians to the opportunities, the Internet can empower businesses, scale access to education, healthcare and drive financial inclusions in the country.

"As a country, India has made tremendous progress and has proven the ability to deliver towards this vision. At this critical moment, the onus is on all of us to ensure that we make responsible progress towards delivering this vision, respecting everyone's right to privacy, ensuring their safety, and making the Internet a powerful engine for India's economic growth,” he added.

Facebook's Ajit Mohan noted that IAMAI has long played a positive role in ensuring that India's exciting digital transformation delivers for everyone in the country.

"At a time when digital is playing an increasingly important role in peoples' lives, we are committed to bringing the best of this industry to be an enabling force for good for India,” he added.

Mathur stated that India is amongst the fastest growing fintech markets in the world and that the country will be a hub for global fintech innovation even in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

