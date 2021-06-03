New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) IDBI Bank has invited applications for the post of information technology head from eligible candidates by mid of this month.

The post is being offered for a contract period of three years and extendable up to five years.

The overall work experience of the candidate should be of 20 years in the field of information technology, of which at least 10 years should be at a senior level, preferably in an IT unit of a bank or financial institution, IDBI Bank said in a notice.

The candidate will be responsible for the entire IT operations and IT infrastructure of the bank, including digitisation of the entire gamut of banking operations, identification of security threats, overseeing systems development and others.

The minimum age to apply for the post is 45 years and the maximum is 55 years.

The bank said the approximate annual CTC (cost to company) for the post will be Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore (Rs 100 lakh).

"Candidates fulfilling required eligibility criteria may send their application to recruitment@idbi.co.in on or before June 16, 2021," IDBI Bank said.

