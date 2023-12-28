Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Some idols at a temple in Maghar in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district were found damaged, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, unidentified persons damaged these idols at Samdheer Mandir in Mohanlalganj locality Wednesday night.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and three suspects have been detained for interrogation, circle officer of police Dipanshi Rathore said.

Rathore said liquor was recovered from the temple premises.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

The officer said police took prompt action in the matter and fixed the idols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)