New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in electricity trade volumes at 10,852 million units (MUs) in June.

A total of 32.32 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded in the trading sessions held on June 11 and June 25, at a clearing price of Rs 350/REC and Rs 360/REC, respectively.

The next REC trading sessions are scheduled on July 9 and July 25, the country's leading electricity exchange said in a statement.

In the day-ahead market (DAM), IEX achieved 4,610 MU volumes in June as compared to 4,849 MU in June last year, posting a year-on-year (y-o-y) fall of 5 per cent.

The volumes in the real-time electricity market increased 34 per cent y-o-y to 4,312 MUs in April from 3,213 MU in the year-ago period.

IEX Green Market, comprising the green day-ahead and green term-ahead market segments, achieved 964 MU volumes during June 2025 as compared to 744 MU in June 2024, registering an increase of 30 per cent y-o-y.

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, IEX achieved electricity traded volume of 32,382 MU, marking a 15 per cent y-o-y increase.

During the quarter, IEX traded 52.65 lakh renewable energy certificates recording a 149 per cent increase.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates, including renewable energy certificates as well as energy saving certificates.

