Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of 336-apartment Taj Wellington Mews on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al-Khaimah, in partnership with BNW Developments.

This greenfield project marks IHCL's entry into Ras Al Khaimah with the launch of its premier branded hotel apartments, the company said in a statement.

"Ras Al-Khaimah's unique cultural heritage, natural beauty, and significant infrastructure development make it a compelling destination for global travellers. As we expand our global footprint, we are delighted to partner with BNW Developments to introduce our iconic Taj hospitality to this island," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

*** goSTOPS secures Rs 35 cr funding led by Blume Ventures to expand across 100 locations * Youth travel hostel brand goSTOPS on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 35 crore (USD 4.2 million) in its Series A funding led by Blume Ventures with continued support from co-lead investor 1Crowd.

Existing investors - Mumbai Angels, Chennai Angels, Indian Angel Network, Lead Angels, and Yuj Ventures - also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

With this fresh infusion of equity capital, goSTOPS is planning to expand its capacity to 10,000 beds across 100 locations in the next 24 months.

The funding will be used to strengthen operations, enhance technology, and elevate the social and experiential aspects of its existing properties.

In addition, the company is finalising debt partnerships to expand its war chest for the brand's expansion.

