Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore organised its fifth annual flagship healthcare leadership summit, Ayusmat 2025, on Monday.

Titled ‘Healthcare 2030: Drivers of Disruption—Management, Machines or Markets', the event was hosted by the seventh cohort of the General Management Programme for Healthcare Executives (GMHE), said an official release.

GMHE is a specialised programme at IIMB designed for working professionals across various segments of the healthcare industry.

In his keynote address, Jawaid Akhtar, former additional chief secretary of health and family welfare, government of Karnataka, spoke about the growing pace of digitalisation, increasing workforce and economic pressures, and the rise of patient-centric models of care.

The event brought together a cross-section of stakeholders—including healthcare leaders and administrators, policymakers, technologists, startup entrepreneurs, and scholars—to discuss the seismic shifts transforming Indian healthcare and what the future may hold, the release added.

Prof U Dinesh Kumar, director-in-charge, IIMB, and Dr Amrut Kadam, deputy director, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, were also present.

