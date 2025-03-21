New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) India exported millets worth USD 29.71 million till December FY25 and the shipments have been on the rise since 2020-21, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said: "There has been a continuous increase in exports of millets since 2020-21".

In 2020-21, millet exports were at USD 26.07 million, which rose to USD 28.52 million in 2021-22 and USD 39.86 million in 2022-23.

Millets exports further increased to USD 40.91 million during the 2023-24 fiscal, he added.

The minister mentioned several steps that have been taken to boost consumer awareness and demand for millet-based products domestically and globally.

