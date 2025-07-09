New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) India Post has issued a commemorative postal stamp on the 125th birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a social media post.

Mukherjee was born on July 6, 1901 in Bengal.

"A fierce nationalist leader, great freedom fighter, and visionary statesman, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of revered Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji, a commemorative postage stamp was released by @IndiaPostOffice," Scindia said in a post on X.

The minister said the postage stamp reflects Mookerjee's unparalleled contributions to India's political and educational fields, his unwavering commitment to national unity, and his steadfast belief in inclusive development based on Indian life-values.

