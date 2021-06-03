New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India SME Investments on Thursday said it has infused Rs 60 crore into a holding entity of KreditBee.

The latest investment comes in the form of both equity and debt, a statement said.

This round is a follow-up tranche of investment from India SME after having invested Rs 28.4 crore in September 2019 as debt in Krazybee Services, the RBI-backed NBFC-ND-SI (non-banking financial company non-deposit taking systemically important), which is a part of the holding company of KreditBee, it added.

In February, the Bengaluru-headquartered fintech lending startup KreditBee had closed its series C equity round worth USD 75 million from Premji Invest, Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures, consisting of both primary and secondary investments.

SIDBI-backed India SME Investments focuses on investing in early-growth companies, primarily based out of/operating in tier II and III cities, targeting the lower/middle-class segment and benefiting from changing consumer preferences.

Its other investments include Citykart (largest value-retailer in UP and Bihar), Kushal's (India's largest fashion jewellery brand) and snacking company Priniti.

