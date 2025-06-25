New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The total funding in the Indian technology startup ecosystem declined by 25 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.88 billion in the first half of 2025, data intelligence firm Tracxn said on Wednesday.

The Indian technology startups had attracted investments worth USD 6.4 billion in the year-ago period.

Despite the decline, India was ranked third globally in terms of investment received by technology startups.

"Indian tech startups raised USD 4.8 billion in the first half of 2025, a 25 per cent decline from USD 6.4 billion in the first half (H1) 2024 and a 19 per cent drop from USD 5.9 billion in the second half (H2) of 2024. Despite the slowdown, India ranked third globally in tech startup funding, ahead of Germany and Israel and trailing the United States and the United Kingdom," the report said.

Despite the funding slowdown, H1 2025 witnessed five funding rounds exceeding USD 100 million compared to 9 such rounds in H2 2024 and 10 in H1 2024, it added.

"Some of those who raised these large rounds included Erisha E Mobility's USD 1 billion Series D round, GreenLine's USD 275 million in Series A round, and Infra.Market's USD 222 million Series F round," the report said.

Bengaluru emerged as the leader in total funds raised during this period, accounting for 26 per cent of the overall funding, followed by Delhi at 25 per cent.

The top investors in the first half of 2025 were LetsVenture, AngelList and Accel.

