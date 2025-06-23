New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday said it will organise a job fair in Bihar between July 15 and 25, following similar events held earlier in Jaipur and Delhi.

According to a statement issued by IYC, the initiative is part of an effort to tackle the unemployment issue and realise the vision of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Bihar has become a stronghold of migration today, both Bihar and the Central Government are unable to employ the youth of Bihar, so now we will organise a job fair in Patna," said IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib.

"The Central and BJP governments are silent on unemployment, but not the Youth Congress. So after Jaipur and Delhi, we will organise the fair in Bihar," he further added.

The IYC recently organised a job fair in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on June 19 to mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

The event saw participation from 161 companies, with over 10,000 youth registering, more than 7,000 appearing for interviews, and 3,391 reportedly receiving on-the-spot job offers, the statement read.

Several candidates were also shortlisted for second-round interviews, and this figure would only increase further in the coming days, it further added.

Nitish Kumar-led government currently governs Bihar, where elections for 243 seats are due later this year.

