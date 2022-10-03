New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The country's coal output rose a 12 per cent to 57.93 million tonnes in September.

India's coal output stood at 51.72 MT in the year-ago period.

"During September 2022, CIL (Coal India Ltd), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 12.35 per cent, 8.43 per cent and 12.37 per cent by producing 45.67 MT, 4.93 MT and 7.33 MT, respectively," as per the provisional statistics of the coal ministry.

Of the top 37 mines, the output of 25 blocks has been more than 100 per cent and another five mines' production stood between 80 and 100 per cent in the last month.

The dispatch of coal also went up marginally by 1.95 per cent to 61.18 MT in September, over 60.02 MT in the corresponding period last year.

"During September, 2022, CIL, SCCL and captive mines /others registered a growth of 1.03, 4.13 and 6.84 per cent by despatching 48.88 MT, 4.77 MT and 7.53 MT, respectively," the coal ministry said.

The dispatch of coal to power utilities also went up to 51.71 MT during last month as against 50.16 MT in the preceding year.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 13.40 per cent in September as compared to last year.

The overall electricity generation in September has been 13.77 per cent higher than the power generated in September 2021.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU is eyeing one billion tonnes of coal output by FY24.

