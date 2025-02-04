New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) India has exported fresh produce such as baby corn and pomegranates to 17 new markets, such as Brazil, Georgia, Uganda, and Ghana in the last three years, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

This has been achieved through a host of measures such as participation in international trade fairs, actively pursuing market access negotiations, and organizing buyer seller meets, it said.

With this, India has exported fruits and vegetables to 123 countries in 2023-24.

