Latest News | India's Green Sector to Add 7.29 Million Jobs by FY28: NLB Services

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) India's green sector is expected to add close to 7.29 million jobs by FY28, as it is witnessing aggressive investment in building green tech capabilities, NLB Services said on Monday.

The majority of the new job creation is set to be fuelled by industries like renewable energy, waste management, electric vehicles, sustainable textiles, and green construction.

Also Read | Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping's Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas.

As scaling green transformation is becoming a key priority for India Inc., the green sector is expected to add close to 7.29 million green jobs by FY28 and about 35 million new jobs by 2047, global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services said.

NLB Services made this analysis based on its view of the macro ecosystem, industry trends and demand being witnessed in the industry.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"In the past 4-5 years, we've seen green jobs evolve from niche roles to mainstream opportunities across renewable energy, EVs, and sustainable infrastructure. What's changed pragmatically is the skillsets. Today's green workforce needs both sustainability know-how and digital fluency, and the increased integration of AI, IoT, blockchain, GIS, and data-driven tools is laying the foundation for progressive, new-age green careers," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

Organisations have also adopted a shift in their workforce strategy to strengthen the green talent pipeline - prioritising skill-based hiring and practical green competencies over traditional qualifications, he added.

Metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi continue to be lead locations for aspirants eyeing green jobs, there is a definitive opportunity across tier II and III cities like Jaipur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Indore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh.

The resurgence across industries like logistics, warehousing and sustainable agriculture is influencing the positive momentum across tier II-III locations, which are already projected to host 35-40 per cent of the 7.29 million jobs by FY28, Alug said.

Currently, women account for just 11-12 per cent of green jobs in India, primarily owing to unequal access to technical education, cultural constraints, and workplace safety challenges, he added.

Forward-looking organisations are adopting inclusive hiring practices, investing in women-focused skill development initiatives, and collaborating with training partners to foster a more diverse and equitable green talent pipeline.

The step is expected to improve parity by 12-15 per cent over the course of the next 5-6 years, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)