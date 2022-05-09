New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Infibeam Avenues on Monday reported an 11 per cent drop year-on-year in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

However, the company's gross revenue rose 84 per cent year-on-year to Rs 369 crore in the just-ended quarter.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heatwave for 3 Days, Western Disturbance Likely To Bring Down Temperature From May 13.

On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit was 17 per cent higher over the December 2021 quarter.

"Infibeam Avenues Ltd has built its digital infrastructure, and currently, the company is comfortably poised to capitalise on its digital infrastructure – Payment, Platform and Finance," Infibeam Avenues said in a statement.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 15; Here Are Few Rank Booster Tips for NEET UG 2022 Exams.

For the full FY22, the profit after tax stood at Rs 84 crore, up 19 per cent over the previous fiscal.

The gross revenue zoomed 91 per cent for FY22 to Rs 1,293 crore.

Elaborating on the fourth quarter highlights, the company said gross revenue was up 84 per cent year-on-year "on account of strong growth across payments and platform businesses, in India and internationally".

Vishal Mehta, the company's managing director, said: "Past investment in developing digital payment infrastructure has started fructifying and delivering growth for Infibeam Avenues Ltd after pandemic triggered digitalisation of the economies".

On the business outlook for FY23, the company has pegged the "EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in the range of Rs 170-190 crore and PAT (Profit after Tax) in the range of Rs 110-120 crore".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)