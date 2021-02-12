New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Inox Wind on Friday said its consolidated net loss widens to Rs 51.97 crore in the December quarter.

It had reported Rs 27.47 crore loss in the same period a year ago.

The total income rose to Rs 209.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 179.76 crore a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

"Considering that the group is in the business of Manufacturing of Wind Turbine Generator which falls under the Renewable Energy sector being the priority sector, the management believes that the impact of this (pandemic) outbreak on the business and financial position of the group will not be significant.

"The management does not see any risks in the group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due," the company said.

The group is engaged in the business of manufacture of wind turbine generators and also provides related erection, procurement & commissioning (EPC) services, operations & maintenance (O&M) and common infrastructure facility services for WTGs and development of projects for wind farms, which is considered as a single business segment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)