New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Institutional investments in real estate fell 81 per cent at USD 670 million during the December quarter because of lower inflow in office assets, according to JLL India.

Institutional investments in 2021 (calendar year) fell 14 per cent to USD 4.32 billion, JLL India said in its 'Capital Markets Update Q4 2021'.

During the October-December 2020 period, institutional investments stood at USD 3.5 billion.

The inflow in the entire 2020 calendar year stood at USD 5.03 billion.

Investments in office assets or portfolio fell to USD 1.32 billion in 2021 from 4.35 billion in 2020.

However, the inflows in housing segment during 2021 rose to USD 1.08 billion from USD 460 million in 2020.

According to JLL India, institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds.

It also includes anchor investors in REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust).

The data has been compiled as per available information in the public domain, the company said.

The investment period has been captured based on term sheet signed or transaction announcement and not from the actual transfer of capital.

JLL has also included investments in data centres.

