New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) IntelliSmart Infrastructure on Friday said it has secured five smart meter installation projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in four states.

The company has won two projects in Gujarat and one each in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Bihar, a statement said.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

Around 2 crore smart meters are to be installed in these states under the orders, it said.

While the projects in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have been awarded under the Central Government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the project in Bihar has been secured from South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

Sharing the breakup of the order, IntelliSmart Infrastructure said it will install 67 lakh smart meters in 14 districts falling under the jurisdiction of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited in UP.

In Assam, the company has the Letter of Award (LoA) for 15 lakh smart meters, secured through competitive bidding, from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

In Bihar, IntelliSmart has won a project to install 36 lakh smart meters for South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited.

In Gujarat, the company has LoA for implementation of end-to-end smart metering solutions from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) for a total of 51 lakh prepaid smart meters.

The smart meter installation under the RDSS scheme is expected to take 27 months, while the subsequent operations and maintenance period will be between 8 and 10 years.

Gurugram-based IntelliSmart Infrastructure is a joint venture of the National Investment Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)