Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to experience intense heat as temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius during the day at several places on Saturday, the weather office said.

Barmer was the hottest in the state logging a maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer where the day temperature was 47 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the meteorological department, Bikaner recorded a maximum of 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and 45 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur.

In Churu the maximum temperature registered was 45 degrees Celsius while Jaipur recorded 42 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The department has predicted severe heat wave conditions in western parts of the state till May 27.

