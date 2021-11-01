New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Investors' wealth on Monday jumped by over Rs 3.64 lakh crore as markets made a dashing comeback after three sessions of heavy declines.

The BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex rallied 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent to close at 60,138.46. Intra-day, it jumped 913.28 points to 60,220.21.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 3,64,524.83 crore to stand at Rs 2,62,84,982.90 crore.

"Domestic indices bounced back on a positive footing from the recent sell-off, due to strong momentum in global markets, favourable domestic economic data and good Q2 results announcement.

"The sustenance of the trend will depend on the views provided by the Fed regarding the current easy money policy to be announced on Wednesday," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming 7.75 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel.

In contrast, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Reliance Industries closed lower.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 1.75 per cent.

"Today's rally provided relief to the investors post recent sell-off. Good earnings season and strong macro data uplifted confidence with regards to economic recovery," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

In the previous three days, the BSE Sensex had tumbled 2,043.33 points or 3.33 per cent.

