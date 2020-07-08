New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 150 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis.

"This is to inform you that the management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company...has allotted 9.55 per cent secured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis to an eligible investor," the company said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Intervention, Demands Investigation by Central Agencies.

Dilip Buildcon, in a separate filing, said it has raised Rs 200 crore via NCDs.

"The company has issued and allotted 2,000 senior, secured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures rupee denominated face value of Rs 10,00,000/- bearing a coupon rate 8.67 per cent p.a, on private placement basis," it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address India Global Week at 1:30 PM on July 9, to Discuss Opportunities of Economic Revival Post COVID-19 With World Leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)