New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) IRB InvIT Fund on Friday said it is set to acquire Vadodara Kim Expressway hybrid annuity model (HAM) project in Gujarat from its sponsors IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited at an equity value of Rs 342 crore.

IRB InvIT Fund in a statement said the project is part of upcoming Delhi-Mumbai eight lane greenfield expressway.

Also Read | Tata Group in Talks With Wistron To Build Apple iPhones in India: Report.

The acquisition is subject to necessary compliances and approvals, and is expected to be completed by October 2022-end, it added.

According to IRB InvIT Fund, after the acquisition is completed, the InvIT will have six operational and revenue generating assets in its portfolio.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Ultra & Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India Launch on September 13, 2022.

Under the HAM model, the government provides 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer to start work, while the remaining investments are made by the developer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)