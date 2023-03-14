New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Global fintech firm IRIS Business Services will invest USD 200 million under The Africa Fintech Initiative for laying the foundation for a fintech ecosystem across Africa, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based company considers Africa as a very high potential market for promoting the financial technology or fintech business segment.

Talking to PTI, Founder and Chief Executive officer of IRIS Business Services S Swaminathan said, "The company will offer to cover all capital costs of the initiative which is estimated to be approximately USD 200 million for all African countries put together."

While the capital costs will be borne by IRIS, the company hopes to cover the operational costs by implementing the project in a PPP (public-private partnership) mode, he explained.

The company is operating in the RegTech space providing compliance, data, and analytics solutions to businesses in 50 countries for over 22 years since its establishment in 2000. IRIS has subsidiaries in the US, Singapore and Italy.

"The company has committed resources (USD 200 million and its software) to help lay the foundation for a vibrant fintech ecosystem across Africa. The motivation behind the initiative is the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that during our G20 Presidency, we (India) shall present India's experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world,” he said.

The initiative will give a boost to the fintech ecosystem with a particular focus on the two fastest-growing segments of Fintech, namely, Regtech and Suptech (in Africa).

Through this, the IRIS is committing to bringing African countries on par with the 70 or so countries accounting for 95 per cent of the world economy who have embraced next-generation Regtech and Suptech initiatives. Africa is lagging behind, with the exception of Mauritius and South Africa.

Through this, IRIS will also help create a pool of trained professionals who can help serve the growing multi-billion dollar global opportunity in Regtech and Suptech.

This will help create jobs across Africa and give a boost to fintech and IT in each of the countries which adopt this approach.

By leveraging Regtech and Suptech, businesses will benefit from reduced compliance burden and gain easier access to capital at a lower cost. The government will have major cost savings to show.

In India, these technologies have been embraced by the Registrar of Companies, Reserve Bank of India, the two stock exchanges: BSE & NSE, and the capital markets regulator, SEBI among others. RBI won a global award for the same.

