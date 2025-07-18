Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir government reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the 13-day-long Budha Amarnath pilgrimage in Poonch district that will begin on July 28.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh reviewed security in Poonch and stressed ensuring the safety of the devotees.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

"The first batch will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar basecamp in Jammu on July 28, moving towards the Mandi tehsil in Poonch in a regulated convoy amid full security arrangements," a spokesperson said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti reviewed the arrangements.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Kumar directed officials to establish a help desk and registration counter at Bhagwati Nagar and Jammu Railway Station to facilitate the pilgrims.

The deputy commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch were instructed to ensure adequate accommodation with essential facilities, including power supply, drinking water, langars, parking, waterproof tents, and mobile toilets along the route, the spokesperson said.

Emphasising safety, the IGP stressed strict adherence to convoy timings and urged public awareness for travelling only with the official convoy.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)