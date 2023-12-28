Srinagar, Dec 28 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district Thursday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a 2009 murder case.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge in Handwara also awarded punishment to six others.

The court pronounced the judgment in case FIR No. 128/2009 under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for murdering a person in 2009.

Life imprisonment was awarded to three accused persons -- Bashir Ahmad Mir, Habibullah Mir, and Manzoor Beigh, all residents of Wadder Bala Handwara in the north Kashmir district for the commission of the offences punishable under Section 302.

They were also convicted with imprisonment for a period of three years each for commission of offence with Section 148 RPC read with Section 149 of the J&K State Ranbir Penal Code, along with fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In case of failure of payment of the fine amount, they shall further go imprisonment for a period of six months, the court said, adding that the period of punishment so awarded shall run concurrently.

Three years imprisonment on charges of offences under sections 147, 148, 323, 302 of RPC was awarded to Raja and Fehmeda -- both residents of Waddar Bala Handwara.

Two years imprisonment on charges of offences under sections 147, 149, 323 of RPC was awarded to Ghulam Rasool Mir, Habib Beigh, Mohammad Afzal Beigh and Mala -- all residents of Waddar Bala Handwara.

Accused Hamza Beigh has posthumously been charged with offences under sections 147, 149 of the RPC.

