Muzaffarnagar(UP), Mar 27 (PTI) Incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana has been booked in a fresh case for allegedly misbehaving with the jailor and possessing a mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel said that a case has been registered against Rana based on a complaint filed by jailor Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We have registered a case against ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana for misbehaving and keeping a mobile in jail on the complaint of jailor of district jail Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday. Investigations are underway," Bhagel told reporters.

According to the complaint, a mobile phone was recovered from Rana's possession.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When questioned about the mobile, Rana allegedly misbehaved and issued threats to the jailor, he said.

Rana was arrested on December 5, 2024, for obstructing GST officials during raids at a steel factory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)