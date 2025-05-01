New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Thursday reported an over 73 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 155.67 crore for the March 2025 quarter due to lower income.

It had posted Rs 588.79 crore net profit during the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income shrunk to Rs 1,366.67 crore from Rs 1,863.63 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses surged to Rs 1,165.75 crore from Rs 1,013.05 crore in the fourth quarter of the last financial year.

For the entire FY25, the net profit was down at Rs 813.55 crore against Rs 1,021.95 crore in January-March FY24.

