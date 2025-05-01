Bhopal, May 1: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced strict measures to tackle the issue of stubble burning, a major cause of air pollution in the state. As part of this initiative, farmers caught burning stubble will face a one-year suspension of financial aid under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Additionally, their produce will not be eligible for Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement during this period. The decision, approved by the state cabinet earlier this week, aims to reduce pollution and encourage more responsible farming practices.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stressed that the move is designed to protect the environment and not to penalise farmers. The Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme currently provides INR 12,000 annually to eligible farmers, split equally between the central and state governments. While the suspension of this aid may affect many, the government believes it is crucial to prioritise long-term environmental health over short-term benefits. As the state government tightens its stance on pollution control, let’s look at the scheme’s features, benefits, and how farmers can apply or check their status. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Instalment Release Date: PM Narendra Modi To Release Instalment on February 24 (Watch Videos).

Features and Benefits:

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides eligible landholding farmers with annual financial support of INR 6,000, delivered in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 every four months via direct bank transfer to Aadhaar-linked accounts. Initially meant for small and marginal farmers, the scheme now covers all landholding farmer families regardless of land size. It helps ease input costs, supports seasonal farming needs, and ensures timely assistance to boost rural incomes. The benefits are especially crucial for marginal farmers, offering a financial safety net and promoting inclusive agricultural growth. PM Kisan Instalment: PM Modi To Release 19th Instalment of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi on February 24, Farmers Event in Bilaspur in Spotlight.

How Farmers Can Apply or Check Their Status for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme:

Apply Through the PM Kisan Portal:

Visit the official PM Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in

Select the "New Farmer Registration" option.

Enter your Aadhaar number and complete the registration form with the required details.

Apply Through Common Service Centres (CSCs):

Visit the nearest CSC with your Aadhaar, land records, and other required documents.

Fill out the registration form with assistance from CSC officials.

Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status:

Go to the PM Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the “Beneficiary Status” option.

Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number to view your payment and approval status instantly.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme continues to serve as a vital support system for India’s farming community, offering timely financial assistance and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. However, with Madhya Pradesh’s latest move to link the scheme’s benefits with environmental accountability, farmers are now urged to adopt eco-friendly methods and avoid stubble burning.

