New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to assess the progress of the 'Jalaj' project, a key initiative aimed at strengthening the vision of Ganga rejuvenation and biodiversity conservation.

The minister highlighted the significance of the project in the context of 'Arth Ganga' --? a concept introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to establish the Ganga river not only as a spiritual symbol, but also as a vital source of livelihood and sustainable development.

Paatil said the 'Jalaj' project is playing a crucial role in building a strong link between human life and river ecosystems, calling it "an inspiring and important initiative" toward realising the goals of 'Arth Ganga'.

The project involves setting up floating platforms along the river to facilitate livelihood activities and conservation awareness among river-dependent communities.

