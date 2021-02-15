New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Jet Airways, which has been grounded for nearly two years, on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore for the year ended March 2020.

During the 2019-20 financial year, the airline had a total income of Rs 354.2 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

In 2018-19, the airlne had posted a loss of Rs 5,535.75 crore.

The once-storied full service airline, which shuttered operations on April 18, 2019, is undergoing insolvency resolution process.

As per the filing, the resolution professional -- Ashish Chhawchharia -- and employees who were part of the asset preservation team have made all practical and reasonable efforts from time to time to gather details to prepare the financial statements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)