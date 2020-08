New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) State-owned Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore in the current fiscal.

The bank's Board of Directors will meet on August 28 to take a decision in this regard.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Extends Validity of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates and Permits Till December 31, 2020 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the bank shall consider the raising of capital (Tier I/Tier II) to the tune of Rs 4,500 crores during the Financial Year 2020-2021, in the meeting scheduled for August 28, 2020," it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of J&K Bank closed at Rs 17.90 apiece on BSE, down 0.56 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read | Realme X7 Pro Smartphone’s Images & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)