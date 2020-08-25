Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro smartphones are all set to be launched on September 1, 2020. Ahead of the launch, Realme X7 Pro has been listed online on the Chinese e-commerce website 'JD.com'. The listing reveals several key features & the design of the handset. According to listing, Realme X7 Pro will carry a 120Hz AMOLED refresh rate and weigh about 175 grams. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Smartphones to Be Launched on September 1, 2020; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The images of Realme's upcoming smartphone are live on the Chinese e-commerce website. The handset will feature a quad rear camera module that could comprise of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the device will get a punch-hole display with the cutout placed on the top left corner.

As per the reports, Realme X7 Pro is touted to get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display & likely to carry a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, the handset might be offered with 8GB RAM & 128 internal storage.

Realme X7 Pro (Photo Credits: JD.com)

The Realme X7 Pro could be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash charging support. Pricing & other specifications of Realme X7 Pro will be revealed during its launch event.

