Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) In a significant decision, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private airline for the transportation of perishable horticulture and agricultural produce to various destinations across the country.

The MoU between the Horticulture Department and Go-Air was signed in the presence of Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Horticulture departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary at Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

Terming the step as significant, the principal secretary said the move will empower the fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir and will increase their income as well as boost the rural economy.

He added it will also address the transportation hiccups for the horticulture produce especially the highly perishable items like Cherry, Plum, Apricots etc.

Choudhary said the government is also considering to provide some sort of financial support to fruit growers who will utilise this facility for transportation of horticulture and agricultural yield to outside J-K as well as the facility of refrigerated vans for which the decision could be taken by the government in a couple of days.

Under the MoU, the airline will charge Rs 24, Rs 34, Rs 47, Rs 48 and Rs 50 for the transportation of perishable fruit produce from Jammu and Srinagar to Delhi, Mumbai/Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru respectively, the spokesman said.

He said the growers can directly approach the airline and transport their produce on the said rates.

The government had invited bids from airlines regarding this and Go-Air was selected as it offered the lowest rates per kg for the transportation of perishable fruit produce.

