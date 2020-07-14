Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is fully geared up to roll out a computerised registration system through the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in the Union territory.

Recently, the administration signed a memorandum of understanding with Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), the agency mandated by the Centre to act as the apex record-keeping entity for rolling out e-stamping, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

To further gear up the process, the state's Financial Commissioner (Revenue) and Inspector General of Registration Pawan Kotwal Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the introduction of e-stamping, he said.

SHCIL Head (J&K Branch) Harmandeep Singh told Kotwal that to roll out the e-stamping in the Union territory, the agency requires the authenticated list of offices and contact details for creation of location-based user IDs, list of licensed stamp vendors and nomination of trainers, and nodal officer for better coordination with the agency.

Kotwal also asked all registrars and sub-registrars to provide the details required by the agency, he said.

He also nominated Rafiq Ahmad Jaral, as nodal officer for better coordination with SHCIL.

The e-stamping is electronically generated stamp paper, which could be used by the registrant public as a safe and secure method of paying stamp duty for any purpose without physical purchase of stamp paper.

The e-stamping facility will not only benefit the public for a hassle-free payment of stamp duty but the government will also benefit out of it, as it would save the cost of printing, storage and transportation of stamp papers, the spokesperson said.

The e-stamping procedure is secure, cheaper, time-saving and reliable, compared to the existing system, where you need to buy stamp papers for any kind of registration.

