New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), a nodal government agency for metal recycling, is in the process of setting up a demonstration plant to showcase advanced and efficient recycling technologies, the government said on Monday.

"JNARDDC...is proactively driving innovation in the sector. A dedicated team has been constituted under its recycling promotion division, which is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art demonstration plant," the mines ministry said in a statement.

JNARDDC organised a focused interactive meet with non-ferrous recycling stakeholders and traders in Hyderabad.

The workshop aimed to engage directly with non-ferrous recycling stakeholders, including recyclers, traders, service providers to understand on-ground challenges, and extend hands-on support to modernise and empower the recycling sector.

A key highlight of the session was the transformative potential of recycling industry, which consumes only fraction of the energy required for primary ore route production.

This underscores its pivotal role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing India's climate action goals.

Addressing the participants, Anupam Agnihotri, Director at JNARDDC, stressed upon the importance of transitioning from informal, fragmented operations to formalised, quality-conscious, and technology-driven enterprises.

