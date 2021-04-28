Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) The country's premier container port JNPT on Wednesday launched its mobile app JNP-CPP and eWallet for centralised parking plaza (CPP) as part of its digital journey.

Launched virtually by Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), the app will facilitate the users to have access to live data of the plaza's operation such as details of waiting tractor-trailers, TT movement, among others, a release said.

The introduction of eWallet will reduce cash transactions, helping the government initiative “go digital” and cashless transactions for drivers at canteen and dormitory, it added.

Details of wallet transactions are updated via SMS and email facility, while the issuance of GST invoices is also possible with eWallet, it noted.

“We launched this mobile app and eWallet to provide the much needed real-time visibility across the supply chain.

“JNPT has been operational throughout the lockdown to cater to essential services and the port authorities have been following all guidelines to ensure the safety of its workforce. This initiative will further help JNPT to serve the EXIM community and keep the operations up and running,” Sethi said.

JNPT's parking plaza facility is spread across 45 hectares and has a capacity to park 1,538 tractor-trailers.

CPP is a key initiative to streamline the traffic movement and improve the port efficiencies using IT services, at the same time provide convenience facilities and amenities at very nominal rates to truck drivers who travel long distances to reach the port, the release said.

