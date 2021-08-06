New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) JSW Energy said that shareholders of its subsidiary JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd have approved issuance of 126.57 crore bonus shares worth Rs 1,265.77 crore in an extra-ordinary general meeting held on Thursday.

"The members of JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company, at their extraordinary general meeting held on 5th August, 2021 have approved a bonus issue of 126,57,70,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 12,65,77,00,000," a BSE filing said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 Pre-Booking Now Open in India: Report.

It stated that bonus shares would be issued in the ratio of 11 equity shares for every 15 equity shares held by shareholders.

The shareholding before the bonus issue is 72,60,50,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 1,726,05,00,000.

Also Read | Tesla To Reportedly Supply Full Energy Ecosystem for Luxury Homes.

The shareholding post bonus issue will be 299,18,20,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 29,91,82,00,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)