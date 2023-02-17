Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Chairman and managing director of JSW group Sajjan Jindal laid the foundation stone of a new steel processing unit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Proud to announce that we have laid the foundation stone for our New Steel Procesisng (sic) unit in #Pulwama - the heart of #Kashmir !" Jindal wrote on Twitter.

"Contributing to the growth of the beautiful state of #JammuKashmir," he added.

Jindal also posted pictures of the foundation laying ceremony.

The Jindal group becomes the first major investor to set its footprint in Kashmir after abrogation of article 370 in 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said it has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 60,000 crore in the past couple of years.

The JSW steel processing unit will come up on an area of 3.5 hectares at an estimated cost of Rs 150 core.

