New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Shares of Just Dial Ltd on Thursday zoomed over 13 per cent after the company reported a 38.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The stock climbed 12.97 per cent to Rs 1,010 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 13.34 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,010.

Just Dial Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.74 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.6 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Just Dial Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 361.56 crore compared to Rs 306.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, its consolidated net profit was Rs 362.93 crore, up from Rs 162.72 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

The company's consolidated total income in FY24 stood at Rs 1,348.37 crore against Rs 986.67 crore in FY23. PTI SUM

