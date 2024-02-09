Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) The three-day 10th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) commenced here on Friday, with the event aimed at preserving and propagating the country's literary legacy.

The central theme of the festival is ‘Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century'.

The first day unfolded with a variety of sessions in which prominent writers, poets and journalists engaged in discussions on topics like literature, media and nationalism.

Virtually inaugurating the event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "The Kalinga Literary Festival is a bridge connecting the past with the present, ancient wisdom with contemporary insights. As participants immerse themselves in Bharat's literary legacy, the festival becomes a platform to explore solutions proposed by ancestors for societal challenges and rediscover the beauty and relevance of tales in the modern world."

Founder and director of KLF, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, said it was the responsibility of people to ensure the wisdom of the ages enlightens and guides humanity toward compassion, justice and harmony.

