New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Steel products maker Kamdhenu Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 17.1 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 16.8 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations increased 12 per cent to Rs 197.8 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 176 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the entire FY25, the net profit increased 21 per cent to Rs 61 crore from Rs 50 crore in FY24.

Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said the growth during the quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes from both company-owned manufacturing facilities and franchise partners.

The volume growth from owned facilities stood at 12 per cent year on year, while franchise-led volumes grew by 5 per cent during Q4 FY25, he said.

The company remained a net debt-free entity as of March 2025, Agarwal said.

On the outlook for the sector, he said "Demand for TMT steel bars in India is expected to remain strong, supported by the government's continued emphasis on infrastructure development, including housing, roads, and urban renewal projects. Increased public spending under initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and Smart Cities Mission is set to drive sustained consumption of TMT bars in the years to come."

