Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to grant a stay on the state government's decision to take control of the renowned Gali Anjaneya Temple, following allegations of corruption and administrative irregularities by its managing trust.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav heard a petition filed by the temple's trustees challenging the takeover order.

The trust, represented by advocate P Prasanna Kumar, accused the government of acting without due process or a detailed inquiry into the temple's internal affairs.

The temple's legal counsel argued that the move was precipitate and based on incomplete data. He asserted that the trust had submitted the necessary records as required and claimed the government acted without considering the documents in full.

Countering these claims, the government's counsel alleged that the temple trust had not provided satisfactory responses to repeated requests for financial and administrative records.

"Over the last 19 years, the income has been entirely shown as expenditure, with no proper documentation. Not a single financial record has been submitted. Devotees have welcomed the Muzrai Department's decision to step in," the government lawyer stated.

The state also pointed to a recent theft from the temple's donation box as evidence of poor management. While two individuals were dismissed and an FIR was filed, authorities noted that a year later, no charge sheet had been filed, raising further concerns about the trust's functioning.

A report by an assistant commissioner flagged not only the theft incident, but also internal discord among trust members. The inquiry highlighted widespread dissatisfaction among the devotees, with growing concerns expressed on social media. These findings prompted the Muzrai Department to issue an official order taking over temple management.

