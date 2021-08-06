New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Friday announced cutting its marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.50 per cent.

The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) and external benchmark rate -- repo linked (EBR-R) effective from August 7, 2021, KVB said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Vivo Y53s Smartphone With 64MP Triple Rear Camera To Be Launched in India on August 9, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The benchmark one-year tenor loans will be priced at 8.25 per cent, down from 8.75 per cent earlier.

For the overnight to six-month tenor loans too, the MCLR has been revised by 0.50 per cent to 7.50-8.15 per cent.

Also Read | Hiring Activity in India Touches All-Time High in July 2021, Indicates Strong Revival of Economic Growth: Report.

The EBR-R has been cut to 7.05 per cent from 7.35 per cent earlier, the bank said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)