New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) KEC International on Monday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across its various businesses.

These businesses include Transmission & Distribution (T&D) under which the company has secured orders for T&D projects in the Middle East and the Americas, according to a statement.

The company has bagged a 400 kV Transmission line in Oman and an order for supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Its civil business secured orders in the industrial segment in India and an order for Metro Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in the technologically enabled segment in the country.

The company's cable business has bagged orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

"With these new orders, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake stands at Rs 14,600 crore, reflecting a healthy growth of 50 per cent compared to last year," Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said in the statement.

KEC International Ltd, a flagship company of the RPG Group, is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

It has a presence in verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Railways, Urban Infrastructure, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

Currently, the company is executing infrastructure projects in 30-plus countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.

