Idukki (Ker), Aug 26 (PTI) A Kerala Fast Track Court has sentenced a 25-year old man to seven years imprisonment for raping a minor after breaking into her home in Idukki district of the state when her parents were not at home.

Also Read | Maharani Season 2 Review: Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah’s SonyLIV Series Takes A Few Notches Down From an Exemplary First Season (LatestLY Exclusive).

Idukki Fast Track Court Judge T G Varghese sentenced the man to seven years jail term for the offence of sexually assaulting a minor girl under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) S S Saneesh told PTI.

Also Read | Google Play Purged Over 2k Controversial Personal Loan Apps in India This Year.

The court also sentenced the convict to five years for the offence of breaking into her house under the Indian Penal Code.

A total fine of Rs 15,000 was also imposed on the convict, the SPP said.

The incident occurred in April 2016 when the man, who was an equipment operator, was in the victim's area for road construction work, the SPP said.

One day, noticing that her parents were not at home, he broke into the house and raped the girl, the lawyer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)