New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Automaker Kia India on Monday reported a 28 per cent increase in total sales at 2,27,844 units in 2021 amid supply constraints of semiconductors during the year.

The company had sold a total of 1,77,982 units in 2020.

Also Read | Moto G71 Tipped To Debut in India Next Week: Report.

Domestic sales stood at 1,81,583 units in 2021 as against 1,40,497 units in the previous year, a growth of 29 per cent, Kia India said in a statement.

Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park said the company is "going from strength to strength in a year punctuated by supply-side issues and rise in the cost of raw material".

Also Read | India's Unemployment Rate Rose to 7.91% in December 2021, Says CMIE Report.

"We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world," he added.

In terms of exports, Kia India said it shipped 46,261 units in 2021, a growth of 23 per cent over the previous year.

Since the commencement of sales operation in India, Kia has exported 96,242 units, taking the cumulative sales of 4.5 Lakh units in under 2.5 years, it added.

On the outlook for 2022, the company said it remains optimistic with the aim of full utilisation of the plant in the year, along with the focus on the launch of the Kia Carens in Q1 2022.

"Kia India foresees the supply chain constraint to stay intact in early 2022 but hopes that the semiconductor production and supply will start improving from the second quarter onwards," it said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)