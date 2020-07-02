New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Kia Motors India on Thursday said it sold 7,275 units in June, indicating a recovery in the challenging business environment.

The company sold 7,114 units of Seltos and 161 units of Carnival across the country, Kia Motors India said in a statement. The company had sold 1,661 units in May.

“While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

The COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited the company's sales this month, but it is sure of delivering many more cars to customers in July, he added.

"We have invested in building capabilities and taking measures to ensure our consumers continue to enjoy their favourite Kia products and services without having to worry about safety in the new normal world. We, along with our partners, are committed to serving consumers in India in the months to come," Shim said.

The company is gearing up to launch its third product in the country, compact SUV Sonet, this festive season.

