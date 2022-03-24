Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Knight Aerospace and Rossell Techsys have partnered to provide quick-change, roll-on roll-off palletised solutions for cargo aircraft conversion, a release said on Thursday.

The cargo conversion systems consist of VIP/economy seating, bio-medical containment modules, patient airlift, airborne critical care, and various additional systems.

Also Read | Apple Likely To Rebrand A15 Bionic SoC As A16 for iPhone 14 Series: Report.

Rossell Techsys, the aerospace and defense division of the BSE-listed Rossell India Limited, provides custom engineering and manufacturing services in electrical wiring and interconnect systems, electronic system, systems integration and after-market product support services.

"The range of products provided by Knight Aerospace, complements our after-market services business, where Rossell provides local customisation, accessory support, installation, commissioning, among others," Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer of Rossell Techsys, said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Set for March 31, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

The San Antonio(Texas)-based Knight Aerospace is a leading provider in design, manufacture of quick-change/roll-on roll-off aero-medical and VIP modular solutions, palletised seating systems, palletised specialty galley and lavatory systems and ground support equipment (GSE) for cargo aircraft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)