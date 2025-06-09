New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Monday said the company, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured new orders worth Rs 3,789 crore.

These new orders include contracts in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, which includes the company's largest B&F order secured till date for the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities on a design-and-build basis, a company statement said.

It has also secured orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in the overseas market.

"This prestigious achievement also has been on several counts - intensive efforts that we have been putting in past several years on improving our ability to win large size projects, and improving competitiveness in the focused markets on the back of capex and execution capabilities," said KPIL MD & CEO Manish Mohnot.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

