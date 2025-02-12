New Delhi Feb 12 (PTI) Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) has partnered with Netherland's Farm Frites to set up a processing plant at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

KRIBHCO is one of the leading fertilizer entities of India.

In a statement on Wednesday, KRIBHCO said it has signed a joint venture agreement to set up a hi-tech potato processing unit at Shahjahanpur.

The agreement was signed by KRIBHCO MD M R Sharma and Farm Frites Chairman Pieter de Bruijne.

KRIBHCO Chairman Dr Chandrapal Singh and other directors were also present on the occasion.

Special varieties of potatoes from the Netherlands like Santana and Quintera will be grown in Shahjahanpur in large areas.

A dedicated team of KRIBHCO and Farm Frites will provide the seed of special varieties and guide them in its cultivation.

This project will help increase the income of farmers of Shahjahanpur and nearby areas.

This plant will also help in generation of hundreds of employments.

As per Uttar Pradesh's industrial policy, this project is going to be a super mega project.

A high-level team of KRIBHCO and Farm Frites, led by Bruijne, visited Shahjahanpur on February 10 to finalise the project site.

KRIBHCO owns a mega gas-based urea plant at Hazira (Gujarat) capable of producing 23 lakh tonnes of urea annually.

Through its 100 per cent owned subsidiary KRIBHCO Fertilizers Ltd, KRIBHCO owns another gas-based fertiliser complex in UP capable of producing 11 lakh tonnes of urea.

KRIBHCO is also one of the lead promoters of Oman India Fertilizer Company.

Apart from urea, KRIBHCO also provides DAP, NPKs, bio fertilisers, city compost, certified seeds, bio-stimulants and other allied farm inputs to the farmers.

KRIBHCO is owned directly or indirectly by farmers of India.

Farm Frites is a 50-year-old company involved in the business of production of a variety of potato fries and potato specialties.

Farm Frites delivers its products to foodservice providers in over 100 countries.

Farm Frites is a key supplier to global food chains such as McDonalds, KFC, Dominos, etc.

The Farm Frites grows 15 lakh tonnes of potatoes worldwide and supplies more than 80 types of fries, specialities, and appetizers.

